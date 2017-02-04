Congress releases list of 11 more candidates for UP polls

Lucknow: The Congress on Saturday released another list of 11 party candidates for the seven-phase state assembly elections to be held from February 11 to March 8.

The list includes names of candidates mainly from Poorvanchal.

The Congress which has allied with the ruling Samajwadi Party ahead of the polls, has withdrawn candidates from Mohanlalganj, Hargaon seat in Sitapur and Aryanagar seat in Kanpur.

The Congress-SP combine will however be fighting separately in Lucknow Central, Jaidpur seat in Barabanki and over half-a-dozen other places.

The names announced on Saturday include Angad Chowdhary from Kadipur, Sanjay Pandey from Bishvanathganj, Kamal Sisodia from Mankapur, Alok Prasad from Maharajganj, Chinta Yadav from Campierganj, Ajay Shankar Dubey from Mungra Badshahpur, Janak Kushwaha from Mohammadabad, Syed Ansari from Varanasi North, Anil Gond from Duddhi, Sahab Saran Pasi from Bachranwa and Suresh Nirmal from Salon.