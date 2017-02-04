Congress releases list of 11 more candidates for UP polls
Lucknow: The Congress on Saturday released another list of 11 party candidates for the seven-phase state assembly elections to be held from February 11 to March 8.
The list includes names of candidates mainly from Poorvanchal.
The Congress which has allied with the ruling Samajwadi Party ahead of the polls, has withdrawn candidates from Mohanlalganj, Hargaon seat in Sitapur and Aryanagar seat in Kanpur.
The Congress-SP combine will however be fighting separately in Lucknow Central, Jaidpur seat in Barabanki and over half-a-dozen other places.
The names announced on Saturday include Angad Chowdhary from Kadipur, Sanjay Pandey from Bishvanathganj, Kamal Sisodia from Mankapur, Alok Prasad from Maharajganj, Chinta Yadav from Campierganj, Ajay Shankar Dubey from Mungra Badshahpur, Janak Kushwaha from Mohammadabad, Syed Ansari from Varanasi North, Anil Gond from Duddhi, Sahab Saran Pasi from Bachranwa and Suresh Nirmal from Salon.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!