Congress releases manifesto for UP, promises new law on hate crimes

Lucknow: Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, which focuses on economic empowerment of women and child development.

The party has promised to bring a new law on hate crimes.

We will bring a new law on hate crimes for enhanced punishment to those creating tension on basis of caste, gender, religion in UP, the party said in its manifesto.

The manifesto was released by Congress state president Raj Babbar in the presence of senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid, and Shiela Dixit.

The manifesto also focuses on the youths, farmers and Dalits.

The party, as expected, announced free bicycles to girl students from classes 9 to 12, Rs 3 lakh grant to Scheduled Caste youths to start a business, up to Rs 2 lakh low-interest loans for minorities, reservation within reservation for OBC and loan waiver for farmers.

The state will go to polls on February 11.

Watch the release of Congress manifesto here.