Criminal surrenders wearing placard saying 'won't commit crime again, don't shoot me' in UP's Amroha

AMROHA: A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head, has surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district in a true filmy style.

According to ANI, Faizan Ahmad alias Khanna, a resident of Deepasray village under Nakhasa police station of Sambhal district, came to the office of the Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday wearing a placard on his neck saying, “Don’t shoot me. I swear never to commit crime again.''

Faizan Ahmad is a notorious criminal who is wanted by the Amroha Police in connection with several crime cases including attempted murder and attempted robbery.

The Deepasray village resident has been on the run since 2014. Fearing his death in a police encounter, Ahmad first spoke to the media persons and told them that he wanted to surrender before the Amroha Police with a pledge not to commit any crime again.

He then reached the Amroha SP’s office and met Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijesh Singh and informed him about his resolve to lead a law-abiding life, away from crime.

Seeking forgiveness, Ahmad told the police officials present there that he would never commit a crime again and wanted to spend rest of his life in jail.

When asked why was he hanging a placard on his neck, Ahmad said that he was worried about his life as he feared that he would be killed in a police encounter.

He was then taken into custody and sent to jail.

Later, addressing a press conference, ASP Singh said, “Ahmad is a notorious criminal. He had committed crimes in several districts. There is a case against him here at Hasanpur police station for attempted robbery and attempted murder. There was a reward of Rs 12,000 for him. Police had been looking for him for years.”

“On Wednesday, Faizan reached the SP’s office and met me. He said he was afraid of police and wanted to surrender. He was arrested and taken into judicial custody,” he added.