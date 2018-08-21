हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Dalit woman beaten up for drinking water from public hand pump in UP's Moradabad

In yet another incident of caste atrocity, a Dalit woman was thrashed and subjected to cruelty for using a public hand pump for drinking purpose. News agency ANI reported that some local goons found the woman drinking water from the pump and began thrashing her in full public view. 

Dalit woman beaten up for drinking water from public hand pump in UP&#039;s Moradabad
Picture Courtesy: ANI

Moradabad: In yet another incident of caste atrocity, a Dalit woman was thrashed and subjected to cruelty for using a public hand pump for drinking purpose. News agency ANI reported that some local goons found the woman drinking water from the pump and began thrashing her in full public view. 

Deputy SP Vishal Yadav told ANI that an investigation has been launched into the matter and culprits will be arrested soon. 

