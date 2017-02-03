Death toll in Kanpur building collapse climbs to eight

Kanpur: The death toll in Kanpur building collapse rose to eight on Friday.

At least two more bodies were recovered from the debris.

The Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Mehtab Alam, the owner of the under-construction building that collapsed in Jajmau area of Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur earlier on February 1.

Besides Khan, the FIR was also registered against a local contractor post the untoward incident in which at least five labourers lost their lives and several others sustained injuries.

The rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF teams and the Army troops have also been pressed into service.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the Kanpur building collapse and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The city hospitals have been put on alert. As per latest reports, a total of 18 people have been rescued so far.

The toll is likely to go up.