Meerut arms factory

Delhi Police busts illegal arms factory in Meerut; 5 arrested, 84 pistols seized

The illegal arms factory was busted in Meerut by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

(Reported by Raju Raj) 

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms factory and recovered a huge cache of arms in the process.

The illegal arms factory was busted in Meerut after the officials of Delhi Police Special Cell raided a residence in the Lakkhipur locality.

The raid was conducted late on Monday night following specific inputs about the illegal arms factory and five persons, including three from Bihar's Munger, were arrested in this connection.

The accused were manufacturing arms for quite some time in a clandestine manner and supplying the same to criminal gangs operating in Delhi and NCR region and its surrounding areas.

During the raid, the officials found that the arms factory was being operated in the dungeon and a huge quality of country-made pistols of Munger brand were recovered.

Following Delhi Police raid, a case has been registered at the Lisari Gate police station in Meerut. 

The owner of the house has been arrested and is being interrogated for leads in the case. It is no9t clear as he was aware of the arms factory being run by the accused in the dungeon.

