Demolition of parking lot around Taj Mahal: SC to hear UP govt's plea today

New Delhi: In view of growing concerns regarding the environment threats to the Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court will on Friday take up the Uttar Pradesh Government's plea seeking recall of its earlier order for the demolition of an under-construction multi-level parking lot near the historic monument in Agra.

The apex court had on October 24 ordered the demolition of the parking lot around Mughal mausoleum, Taj Mahal, located in Agra.

The apex court opined that the parking lot could be an environmental hazard to the iconic monunent, a lawyer appearing for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

In August, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to demolish illegal restaurant constructed by a private party near the iconic monument.

The NGT had even urged the state government to encourage plantation around the iconic monument.

With ANI inputs