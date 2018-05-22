हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Denied admission to hospital, UP woman gives birth at railway station; newborn dies

ANI photo

LUCKNOW: Be it sending an ambulance or attending patients on time, hospitals in the country are on a splurge of denial.

In yet another incident, a pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh's Etah was allegedly refused to be admitted in a hospital. Following this, she ended up giving birth to the infant in a toilet at Etah Railway Station.

Soon after the incident reached the Railways officials, they called in an ambulance. But sadly, the new-born died shortly after birth.

"A woman gave birth inside a toilet at railway station, as soon as we got to know, an ambulance was called, but the new-born could not be saved," a Railways official said.

The reason for denial by the hospital is, however, not known.

This isn't the first time such a heart-wrenching incident took place. Earlier too, there have been several incidents of refusal to patients by hospital authorities.

Uttar PradeshEtah Railway StationHospital negligence

