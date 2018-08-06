हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deoria sex scandal: UP CM suspends District Magistrate, sends high-level team for probe

As many as 24 girls have been rescued from a shelter home in Deoria, following which the police arrested a man and his wife, who were managers at the shelter home.

Lucknow: In the latest development of the Deoria sex scandal case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered for the suspension of Deoria District Magistrate, Sujit Kumar. "Further action will be taken against him after the reports come," UP Women and Child Welfare Minister, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said.

A two-member high-level committee has also been formed and sent to Deoria to conduct the probe. "They will stay there today (On Monday) and submit a report, following which action will be taken," Joshi added.

As many as 24 girls have been rescued from a shelter home in Deoria, following which the police arrested a man and his wife, who were managers at the shelter home. 

The incident came to light after a girl escaped from the shelter home and informed the police how they were all treated like servants. A search operation is underway to rescue more girls.

"After CBI inspection last year, it was established that Deoria shelter home centre was running illegally. A direction was issued to shift the inmates and shut it. But this order was not followed," Joshi had earlier said.

She had further said, "On August 1, an FIR was lodged to shut it immediately as illegal acts were being carried on a number of children enrolled at centre as per records are not present. One child was rescued yesterday who has filed a complaint. An investigation is underway."

ADG (law and order) said, "It will be investigated. The concerned district admin is already taking action in this regard. Women and child development ministry is also looking into the matter. The children will be sent for medical examination. The truth will be brought out."

The Deoria scandal surfaced within a month into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which more than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time. The alleged sex scandal surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

