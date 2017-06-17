close
DJ killed in celebratory firing; father, brother die on way to hospital

Prince (28) was killed in firing late last night at a function to celebrate the birth of a child at Dudhaheri village, said SP City Sombir Singh.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 20:01

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic incident, a disc jockey (DJ) was killed allegedly in celebratory firing while his father and brother died in a road accident here on their way to see him in a hospital.

Prince (28) was killed in firing late last night at a function to celebrate the birth of a child at Dudhaheri village, said SP City Sombir Singh.

According to police, the deceased, a Dalit, was seriously injured after two upper caste men allegedly opened fire during the ceremony. The accused duo were absconding.

Prince later died in a hospital.

Following the incident, the father and brother of Prince were killed in a road accident when they were on way to the hospital on a motorcycle to see him.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and the SC/ST Act against the two absconding accused.

