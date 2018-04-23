Dreaded criminal Balraj Bhati killed in an encounter with STF in Noida

Noida: In a major success, a dreaded criminal Balraj Bhati was killed in an encounter in a joint operation conducted by the police of three states - Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana - on Monday morning. He had a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on him.

As per reports, the security forces were tipped off about Bhati hiding in Noida's Sector-41 and was reportedly planning to execute a heist in the area. On being alerted, the STF along with police authorities blocked all the exits in the area. The criminals are said to have opened gunfire on them after which the forces retaliated.

Bhati is said to have been critically injured and was rushed to a district hospital. He was declared brought dead. Two associates managed to flee the area, as per reports. Bhati was wanted in several cases including land grabbing, theft and murder and operated mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.

Earlier on March 25, UP police in Noida had gunned down a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to Zee News, UP CM Yogi Adityanat had talked about improving law and order in the state. "My government is dedicated to people's welfare and I will make UP a crime free state," he had said.