Dust storm accompanied with gusty winds 'very likely' in parts of UP in next 24 hours

Indian Metrological Department on Monday predicted that thunderstorm is likely to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Vehicles ride past during a dust storm in Mathura (Pic courtesy: PTI - File image)

Lucknow: The weather office on Monday said the possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds was "very likely" at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state and have left over 130 people dead in May 2018.

Light rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, while the weather was dry over west UP on Monday, the Met department said. The weather bulletin added that rain and thunderstorm were "very likely" at isolated places over the next few days.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state at 44.8 degrees C. 

India Meteorological Department warning for June 4:

- Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Konkan, Goa, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep and Kerala.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, North interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.

- Duststorm at isolated places very likely over west Rajasthan and duststorm/thunderstorm at isolated places over east Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two pockets over Rajasthan.

IMD warning for June 5:

- Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Kerala.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, north interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand.

- Duststorm at isolated places very likely over west Rajasthan and duststorm/thunderstorm at isolated places over east Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two pockets over west Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

