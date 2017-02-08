EC allots symbols to Congress, SP nominees for UP's Purkazi seat
Muzaffarnagar: The Election Commission has allotted party symbols to the candidates of Congress and Samajwadi Party from Purkazi assembly constituency, the seat which was given to Congress after a pre-poll alliance between the two parties for high-stakes Uttar Pradesh polls.
According to returning officer Gyan Kumar, as SP candidate and former UP minister Uma Kiran did not withdraw her candidature, party symbol cycle has been alloted to her.
On January 31, Kiran, the former state minister for handlooms, was expelled by SP for six years after she did not withdraw her nomination papers. She had refused to vacate in favour of Congress nominee Deepak Kumar.
Meanwhile, a three-day holiday from February 9 to February 11 has been declared in all educational institutions in view of arrangements for polling centres here.
Polling will be held on February 11 here.
There would be a three-cornered fight between BJP, BSP and SP-Congress alliance in UP.
Out of the 403 assembly seats, SP would be contesting 298 and Congress the rest 105.
