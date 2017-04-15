Rajya Rani Express derails in Uttar Pradesh; two injured, compensation announced

Lucknow: In an unfortunate incident, eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

At least two passengers were injured.

The accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations, Northern railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.

The Railways have released helpline numbers.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an enquiry to ascertain causes behind the accident.

"Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations," Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

"Enquiry ordered to look into the cause, strict action will be taken against any lapse," his another tweet said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 50,000 each for seriously injured and 25,000 each to injured.

The Railways has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to be given to the injured.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known.