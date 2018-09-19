हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meerut encounter

Encounter breaks out in UP's Shamli, two arrested

An encounter broke out between miscreants and police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday.

Encounter breaks out in UP&#039;s Shamli, two arrested

SHAMLI: An encounter broke out between miscreants and police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar told ANI that two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured. 

The SP further informed that one policeman was also injured during the encounter.

"Two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured. One policeman has also got injured. Two motorcycles and around Rs10 lakh cash has been seized. Two people escaped from the spot," Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway. 

Tags:
Meerut encounterShamliUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close