Engineering student commits suicide in Noida

Noida: A B.Tech second year student has committed suicide in his hostel room in Noida Sector 58.

It is yet to be ascertained as to which college the student was associated with.

Earlier too, there have been few instances of students and professionals committing suicide in the education and IT hub.

The incident comes just months after a woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Sector 62 here in August.

The woman in a suicide note claimed that she took the extreme step after she came to know that a man, who she was having an affair with for the last two years, was getting married, a police officer had then said.

An engineering student of an institute located at Sector 62 committed suicide in January 2017. He was said to be upset over not securing a job during campus placement.

An engineering student of a private university had allegedly hanged himself to death at a rented room outside his college campus area in the month of April.