Etah road accident: At least 28 children killed; PM Narendra Modi expresses grief
Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 28 children killed were and many injured, after a school bus collided with a lorry in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday.
The accident took place in Aliganj town when a bus belonging to JS Public School collided with a truck.
The school is likely to face action as it was opened even after the administration had announced three days of holidays due to cold.
Commenting on the incident, UP DGP Javeed Ahmad said, “The school was open against the order of district administration to close schools due to cold.”
The DGP said according to latest information more than two dozen children have died in the accident.
“Priority is to rescue trapped children, rescue operation is underway,” Ahmad said.
He assured of strict action against the school authorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the tragic incident.
While extending condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi said: "Anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children."
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest," he tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2017
