Ex-Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia appointed UP BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, former Gujarat Home Minister Gordhan Zadafia has been appointed as the election in charge Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh.

Sixty-four-year-old Zadafia will take the place of BJP President Amit Shah, who was in charge of UP before the 2014 elections. He will be assisted by party`s national Vice President Dushyant Gautam and former Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra.

In 2007, Zadafia had left the party over differences with the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. He later returned to the BJP and worked for the party in 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat.

“Touched by responsibility given by PM to me. I have worked with him for almost three decades. What happened earlier is past, I had merged my party again in BJP in 2014 realising personal egos should be kept aside for sake of nation,” said Zadafia.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the lower House of Parliament.

In 2014, then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajnath Singh had appointed Amit Shah as party`s election incharge in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP won 71 out of the 80 seats, more than UPA`s overall tally and much more than the previous peak of 57 seats in the 1998 elections.

With agency inputs