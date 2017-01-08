Ex-SP MLA's son among two held in Lucknow hit-and-run case, toll rises to five

Lucknow: The death toll in a hit-and-run case in Lucknow on Sunday rose to five even as the police have detained two persons, including a former Samajwadi Party MLA's son.

The accident took place in the wee hours when a speeding car rammed into a night shelter in Dalibagh area of the city where the labourers were sleeping, ANI reported.

At least four others were seriously injured.

The locals have nabbed two of the five occupants of the car while their associates managed to flee the scene. The tow accused were later handed over to the police.

The occupants of the car, including the driver, were allegedly drunk.

"The car was being driven rashly and at a very high speed," a media report quoted a policeman as saying.