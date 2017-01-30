Expelled BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh's wife Swati to contest UP polls from Lucknow
Lucknow: The BJP on Monday announced the candidature of Swati Singh, wife of former state Vice President Daya Shankar Singh who was thrown out of the party last year for using derogatory word`s against BSP supremo Mayawati, from the Sarojninagar assembly seat here.
Swati Singh, a teacher by profession, shot to fame after she took on the four-time Chief Minister following use of abusive language against her daughter and mother-in-law. She openly dared Mayawati of coming and harm her teenaged daughter if she had the guts.
Impressed by her connect with the people, specially the women, she was made the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women wing and has now been fielded as the candidate from the important seat.
BJP state media incharge Harish Chandra Srivastava said that the ticket for Singh was announced after being approved by national president Amit Shah.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!