Expelled Sahibabad BSP MLA makes SHOCKING disclosure, claims Mayawati demanded Rs 8 cr for party ticket
New Delhi: BSP`s expelled Sahibabad MLA Amar Pal Sharma, who joined the Congress on Tuesday, has made shocking revelations that he was ousted from the party because he had declined to pay Rs 8 crore to party supremo Mayawati for the party ticket in the upcoming polls.
Talking to media persons at the Congress office here, he said Mayawati, through her close confidante Nasimuddin Siddiqui, sent a note that the money be sent immediately so that she could decide the ticket at the earliest.
He bargained with Siddiqui who lowered it to Rs 5 crore but this amount too was beyond his limit and he refused to pay.
"The expulsion was the outcome of my denial," said Sharma, refuting the allegation of hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ).
Sharma was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday for "anti-party activities".
In a statement, BSP`s Ghaziabad district chief Prem Chand Bharti said Sharma was in league with the BJP and planning to sabotage the party`s chances during the coming assembly elections.
It also accused him of meeting BJP leaders on January 15 when the entire party was celebrating Mayawati`s birthday.
With IANS inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls
- My father wanted me to be a man of character: Navjot Singh Siddhu
- BJP announces 149 names in first list of candidates for UP elections
- Geeta Phogat comes to rescue of Zaira Wasim; hits out at trolls, asks actress not to apologise
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre
- ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says I am not a role model, not proud of what I am doing
- Assembly Elections: BJP releases list of 149 candidates for Uttar Pradesh, 64 for Uttarakhand