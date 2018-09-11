हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP fever's death

Fever claims 36 lives in last 15 days in Uttar Pradesh districts

Director, Medical and Health Mithilesh Chaturvedi said, camps have been set up in the districts and medical tests were being carried out using rapid diagnostic techniques.

Bareilly/Lucknow: At least 36 persons in Bareilly and adjoining Badaun districts of Uttar Pradesh have succumbed to fever in the last 15 days, officials said Tuesday.

The state government has constituted three teams of doctors to look into the cases in Bareilly and Badaun, UP DG (Health) Padmakar Singh told reporters in Bareilly.

"Twenty persons have died in the past 15 days due to fever in Bareilly district," Chief Medical Officer, Bareilly, Vineet Kumar said. 

"In the past 15 days, the fever has claimed 16 lives in Badaun district," CMO, Badaun, Manjeet Singh said. 

In Lucknow, Director, Medical and Health (communicable diseases) Mithilesh Chaturvedi said, "A five-member team of the central government has also reached Bareilly. Preventive and remedial actions have been initiated in both the districts of the northern state". 

He said camps have been set up in the districts and medical tests were being carried out using rapid diagnostic techniques.

Necessary medicines are also being distributed and fogging and spraying of larvacides have been undertaken, officials added. 

Tags:
UP fever's deathBareilly district fever's death

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close