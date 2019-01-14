Fire at a pandal in Prayagraj Kumbh mela triggers panic, no casualties reported

PRAYAGRAJ: A pandal set up for Kumbh mela near Digambar Akhada in Prayagraj caught fire on Monday triggering panic just a day before the fair officially opens. The fire was later brought under control. After the fire was doused, the officials said that there are no immediate reports of injuries or casualties due to the incident.

The fire began after a cylinder exploded at the kitchen in the camp in Digambar Akhada. The administration has requested people to maintain calm.

As part of the measures to fight the disaster related to fire hazard, the management had said that utility of modern and innovative firefighting tools have been used. It has also claimed that a standard operating procedure has been designed for better efficiency of mitigation strategies. Disaster management facilities with a dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staffs in case of burn injuries, drowning, stampede etc. with specialised kits have also been set up.

There is heavy security cover in Prayagraj for the Kumbh mela that begins on Tuesday. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4.

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.