Fire breaks out at BJP rally in Raebareli, Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath present on dais

RAEBARELI: A fire broke out at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Raebareli where party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present. There was chaos at the venue soon after the mishap took place. Both the BJP chief and UP CM were on the dais at the time of the incident. State BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey was addressing the gathering when smoke and sparks were noticed. Due to the fire, the programme was stopped for a while.

Raebareli: Smoke seen rising out of a rally of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Amit Shah, issue being resolved by the authority. pic.twitter.com/vrZTguqR5w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2018

The fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit near the media enclosure. It was brought under control in short time.

Soon after the programme resumed, the UP CM lashed out at the Congress for the governance that they provided during their rule. "Congress has been elected in Raebareli so many times but there has been no development in the area. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people for the conspiracies done by his family," he said.