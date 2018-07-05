हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lucknow

Fire breaks out at Lucknow godown, fire tenders rushed

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

ANI photo

Lucknow: A fire broke out at a cycle tyre godown in Lucknow's Kapoorthala area during the early hours of Thursday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. 

The situation is under control now. No casualties or injuries have been reported as of now.

