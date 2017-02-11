First phase polling ends in Uttar Pradesh, over 60% turnout recorded

Lucknow: Barring a few incidents of violence, the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh ended peacefully on Saturday with over 60 per cent polling recorded by 5:00 p.m. The turnout is much higher than in earlier state elections, officials said.

People turned up in large numbers to cast their franchise and elect their next representatives for the 17th state assembly. Voting took place in 73 assembly segments spread across 15 districts.

The polling percentage in the region has bettered the past two elections of 2007 and 2012, an election official told IANS based on reports gathered from all polling stations. The average polling is over 60 per cent in western UP seats.

Final details of the polling percentage will only be available after 7 p.m.

By the time voting ended, Noida had recorded 59 per cent, Dadri 61, Jewar (65), Bulandshahr (64), Shamli (62), Fatehabad (70.82), Mathura (67), Agra (63.94) and Fatehpur Siri (69.49). The polling percentage in Mathura improved by eight per cent over the 2012 state assembly elections.

Total vote percentage in the 2007 state assembly polls was 45.96 per cent and 59.40 per cent in 2012. This seemingly is set to be broken this time round as people are turning out in much larger numbers.