First phase polling ends in Uttar Pradesh, over 60% turnout recorded
Lucknow: Barring a few incidents of violence, the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh ended peacefully on Saturday with over 60 per cent polling recorded by 5:00 p.m. The turnout is much higher than in earlier state elections, officials said.
People turned up in large numbers to cast their franchise and elect their next representatives for the 17th state assembly. Voting took place in 73 assembly segments spread across 15 districts.
The polling percentage in the region has bettered the past two elections of 2007 and 2012, an election official told IANS based on reports gathered from all polling stations. The average polling is over 60 per cent in western UP seats.
Final details of the polling percentage will only be available after 7 p.m.
By the time voting ended, Noida had recorded 59 per cent, Dadri 61, Jewar (65), Bulandshahr (64), Shamli (62), Fatehabad (70.82), Mathura (67), Agra (63.94) and Fatehpur Siri (69.49). The polling percentage in Mathura improved by eight per cent over the 2012 state assembly elections.
Total vote percentage in the 2007 state assembly polls was 45.96 per cent and 59.40 per cent in 2012. This seemingly is set to be broken this time round as people are turning out in much larger numbers.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India tests exo-atmospheric ballistic missile interception - Know all about it
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO