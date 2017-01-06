Four men chop off girl's ears for resisting rape in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Lucknow: In a horrific incident, a girl was seriously injured when four men chopped off her ears after she resisted a rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.
The incident happened on January 4, when four men reportedly barged into the girls house and attempted to gang-rape her.
As the girl continued to fight against the accused and tried to raise an alarm, the men chopped off her ears.
Women molested on New Year eve in Bengaluru
New Year revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested despite huge police presence at a large gathering in city's downtown region, drawing widespread outrage
Eyewitness accounts suggest that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.
While women without any male companions had to seek protection from women police personnel, who were very few in number on the spot, men who had come with female friends had a tough time protecting them, according to eyewitnesses.
