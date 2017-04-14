Gangster act to slapped on employees promoting power theft: PVVNL

Ghaziabad: Power discom, the Pashchimanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) will book its employee under the Gangster Act if any one of them is found promoting power theft, a senior official has said.

PVVNL Managing Director (MD) Abhishek Prashad yesterday said that those employees who are found to be indulged in promoting power theft in the name of rectifying bills or charging money for connecting and disconnecting electricity lines from gullible consumers will be booked under Gangster Act.

He said that the PVVNL will supply electricity round the clock from May 15 and all the power lines and sub-stations are under going maintenance, and it would be completed soon.

Apart from it, defunct, burnt or stolen transformers will be replaced within 24 hours in rural and urban areas, he added.

Prashad said Rs 20 crore out of a total Rs 64 crore have been recovered by from the various government departments.

And a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme will be launched from April 15, valid for 45 to 60 days for domestic and commercial consumers in the cities and the villages, to settle their dues without paying any surcharge on the due amount, he added.

"Nobody will be spared, if found stealing electricity and legal action will be initiated against them immediately," the PVVNL MD said.

For complaint unique and toll free mobile numbers will be released soon by the department.

Also, a gang of linemen will be deputed at every sub- station to repair the faults at earliest.