Shamli

Gau Rakshaks thrash two men with belts, sticks for transporting cows in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Cow vigilantes struck again in Uttar Pradesh as two men, reportedly belonging to a minor community, were beaten for allegedly transporting cows for slaughter purpose.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Activists of a 'Gau Raksha Dal' in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district thrash two men on suspicion of transporting cows for slaughter purpose before handing them over to the police. 

As per news agency ANI, the men were beaten with belts and sticks by the cow vigilantes. Reports stated that the incident took place after cow vigilantes spotted mini-truck carrying cows in Adarsh Mandi of Shamli and stopped it. As soon as the vehicle carrying cows was stopped, two out of four people managed to ran away while the other two were nabbed by the Dal workers. 

The men were brutally thrashed with belts and sticks in full public view by the mob while a police constable present there looked on. 

The victims were later rescued by a Dial 100 police team.

The Shamli Superintendent of Police said that the police arrested the two people for transporting cow on a complaint filed by Gau Rakshaks. He added that an investigation has been launched into the case and action would also be initiated against the vigilantes for taking the law into their hands. 

