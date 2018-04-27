'Get married', police allegedly tell minor girl raped by elderly man in Meerut

Meerut: A minor girl allegedly raped by an elderly man in Meerut recently is being pressurised by the local police to get 'married' in order to resolve the matter.

According to the details of the shocking incident, which have emerged now, the minor girl was offered a cold drink mixed with a sedative by an old man recently, and, when she became unconscious, she was raped.

The Meerut Police is now allegedly pressurising the victim's family to get the girl married as soon as possible.

Narrating her ordeal to reporters, the girl said that she is a minor and can't get married.

The matter comes under the Sadar Bazar Police Station where a case of rape has already been registered against the old man.

The accused is believed to be the father of a high-ranking military officer and lives in the Bank Colony locality. While the police has registered a case against the accused, it has not taken any action against him as yet, the victim alleged.

Frustrated with the inaction of local policemen and their repeated advise to her to get married, the girl's family had now approached the SSP Meerut for help.

After listening to the victim's plight, the SSP had assured them of speedy justice and strict action against the accused.