Greater Noida gang-rape case: Victim allegedly forced to consume alcohol, 6 detained so far

Noida: The victim in Greater Noida gang-rape case was allegedly forced to consume alcohol in the cab, before being taken to a forest area near Jarcha, reported news agency ANI. At least six people have been detained so far, said the police.

The victim has been sent for medical test, they further added.

A class 11 student in Greater Noida was allegedly gang-raped in a car by a relative and a school friend on April 18. The girl was reportedly abducted after school and raped. Later, she was found in an unconscious state near Galgotia college.

Meanwhile, the medical and pathology reports of the victim did not show any signs of rape or injury, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigators say they are proving other facts related to the alleged case to uncover the truth.

Following a massive outrage across the country over rapes of minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, UP's Unnao and Gujarat's Surat, the Union Cabinet on Saturday cleared the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance that stipulates strict punishment for rapists, particularly of girls below 16 and 12 years. The ordinance was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

In case of rape of a girl aged under 16 years, the minimum punishment to be awarded has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, which is extendable to life imprisonment. The minimum punishment to those raping a girl aged under 12 will be 20 years imprisonment. The Cabinet has also decided to put in place measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases.

Currently, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, the maximum punishment for "aggravated assault" is life imprisonment and the minimum sentence prescribed is seven years in jail.