Heavy deployment in Ayodhya, anti-terror squads and drone cameras to monitor situation

Security was beefed up in Ayodhya after over 25,000 Shiv Sena members arrived in the city on Saturday morning. 

Heavy deployment in Ayodhya, anti-terror squads and drone cameras to monitor situation

AYODHYA: Security was beefed up in Ayodhya after over 25,000 Shiv Sena members arrived in the city on Saturday morning. 

“UP government and District Administration have done elaborate security arrangements. Our goal is that programmes are held peacefully and SC's guidelines to maintain status quo isn't violated. Heavy deployment made,” said Anand Kumar ADG (Law and Order).

Over two lakh people are expected to attend various events and rallies organised by the Sena and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), both demanding the construction of Ram Mandir at the site immediately.

Anti-terror squads, paramilitary forces and drone cameras have been deployed in the region. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed, restricting assembly of people.

More than 900 extra police and a large number of military, including elite commandos, will be deployed for the 'Super Sunday' event, said Vivek Tripathi, spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh police.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached Ayodhya on Saturday afternoon. He will attend Maha aarti ( Sarayu Aarati') around 6.00 pm on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya along with his son Aditya Thackeray. According to sources, Thackeray will hand over a silver brick to Saints for the construction of Ram Temple. 

