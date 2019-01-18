हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hoardings with photos of Modi, Adityanath defaced in UP

Muzaffarnagar: Faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a hoarding in Muzaffarnagar district were blackened by unidentified miscreants, authorities said on Friday.

The hoardings were put up in Muzaffarnagar's Katka village.

Some miscreants blackened the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a hoarding of 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana' -- a rural electrification scheme, Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar said.

Police are investigating the matter and have been asked to take action, he said. 

