IAF

IAF's microlight aircraft crashes in Baghpat, two pilots eject safely

The two pilots who were flying the aircraft ejected to safety. 

Play

BAGHPAT: A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The two pilots who were flying the aircraft ejected to safety. 

The pilots made sure the plane does not land in a crowded area and manoeuvred it towards an empty farm before jumping off the aircraft.

The two-seater ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. It was reportedly participating in a drill for the 86th Air Force Day. 

The incident took place around 10 am in the thickets of Ranchad in Binauli area. 

District Magistrate of Bagpat Rishirendra Kumar said that barring the nose of the aircraft there were no major damages to the plane. "The plane nosedived and is hanging upside down in between the trees. IAF officials are on the spot along with me and they are doing the needful" he added.

IAFmicrolight aircraft

