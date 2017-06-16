close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

In Yogi Adityanath's UP, girl's parents reject 'beef dishes' demand of groom's family, cancel marriage

The incident took place in Dariyagarh village under Bhot police station.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 22:21

Rampur: Parents of a bride here cancelled her marriage after rejecting the groom's family's demand that they be served beef at the nikah ceremony.

The condition put by the groom's family was: either serve our guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.

The bride's parents chose the latter. They also rejected the demand for a car.

The incident took place in Dariyagarh village under Bhot police station.

The girl's relatives lodged a police complaint against the groom's parents and some others.

Patwai SHO Rajesh Kumar Tiwari today said a case has been registered against the groom`s relatives and investigation is on. 

TAGS

Uttar PradeshbeefMarriageRampurYogi AdityanathCow slaughter

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video