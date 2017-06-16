In Yogi Adityanath's UP, girl's parents reject 'beef dishes' demand of groom's family, cancel marriage
The incident took place in Dariyagarh village under Bhot police station.
Rampur: Parents of a bride here cancelled her marriage after rejecting the groom's family's demand that they be served beef at the nikah ceremony.
The condition put by the groom's family was: either serve our guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.
The bride's parents chose the latter. They also rejected the demand for a car.
The girl's relatives lodged a police complaint against the groom's parents and some others.
Patwai SHO Rajesh Kumar Tiwari today said a case has been registered against the groom`s relatives and investigation is on.