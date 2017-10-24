Indian Air Force fighter jets begin landing on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in special drill

New Delhi: In a major exercise, as many as 20 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have started landing on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The exercise is being conducted to test the capability of the IAF to land its fighter jets on highways in the event of an emergency or in a war-like situation.

The drill, which is being conducted by the IAF in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government, is witnessing participation from a C130 with Garud commandos for assault landing as well as three Jaguars, six Mirages (in two batches of three each), six SU 30s (in two batches of three each) in touch down and take off operation.

The Indian Air Force is conducting the aircraft touchdown exercise on the Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in Unnao district, Gargi Malik Sinha, Defence (Central Command), had said earlier.

This is the first time that a transport aircraft will "land and then take off", she added.

Twenty aircraft including AN-32 transport and fighter planes like Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 MKI will take part in the exercise, she said.

“Two AN-32 planes will participate in the October 24 Expressway touchdown,” she said.

The landing stretch of the expressway is some 65 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow and to prepare the area for the mega show, vehicles have been barred from plying on the strip of the expressway. The highway will be closed for commuters till 2 pm today.

In 2016, Minister of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari had announced the project and the formation of a committee to come up with specifications for highway stretches that can double up as airstrips.

The committee was asked to look into details like feasibility of the stretches, and their length and breadth, among other factors.

According to the Road and Transport Ministry, at least 12 highways have been cleared for being used as an airstrip for emergencies such as disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, as well as in situations of war or conflict. These strips would be used in case of emergencies such as disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, as well as in situations of war or conflict.

The efforts that go in preparing a strip of a highway for landing of a military aircraft includes thickening the layer of tar, and at the time of operation, a make-shift air traffic control, safety services, rescue vehicles and bird clearance parties have also to be there.

IAF had performed the first such touchdown and take off in May 2015 when a Mirage 2000 fighter had performed the feat on the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi. Later in November 2016, IAF Su-30MKIs and Mirage 2000s had landed and taken off from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

(With inputs from agencies)