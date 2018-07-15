Inmate accused of killing Munna Bajrangi moved out of Baghpat jail

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Munna Bajrangi

Sunil Rathi, accused of killing dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh in Baghpat district jail, was shifted to Fatehgarh central jail amid tight security on Saturday. The state government had issued an order yesterday to shift Rathi from Baghpat jail.

Baghpat: Sunil Rathi, accused of killing dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh in Baghpat district jail, was shifted to Fatehgarh central jail amid tight security on Saturday. The state government had issued an order yesterday to shift Rathi from Baghpat jail.

"Today at around 2.00 pm, Rathi was sent to Fatehgarh central jail amid tight security," Jail Superintendent Vipin Mishra said on Saturday.

On July 9, mafia don Singh, alias Munna Bajrangi, was shot dead hours before he was to be produced in a local court here in a case of extorting money from a former BSP legislator.

Bajrangi was reportedly killed by Rathi, who was lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year, officials said. Four jail officials, including the jailor and the head warden, were suspended in connection with the incident.

Bajrangi was listed as an accused in 40 criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion. He was named, along with BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005. 

The 51-year-old was shot 10 times in the head and chest from close range with a sophisticated handgun and his body was dumped in a gutter inside the jail. The weapon used for his murder was not found Officials of the state government remained mum on the disappearance of the weapon used in the killing from inside the jail.

