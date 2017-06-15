Interstate robber arrested in Ghaziabad for Rs 56 lakh heist

Ghaziabad: A dreaded interstate gangster who was wanted in a Rs 56-lakh robbery case near Arthala Peer on the Trand Trunk road has been arrested in this Uttar Pradesh city, the police said.

"Hasan Ahmad was nabbed from Ramlila Ground in Kavinagar by Special Operation Group (SOG) after a tip-off by an informer," Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

A .32 calibre pistol and 3 live cartridges were recovered from him, the police officer added.

In March 2016, Hasan looted Rs 56 lakh from a businessman near Arthala Peer under the Sahibabad police station jurisdiction. While two persons involved in the robbery were arrested, Ahmad managed to escape.

During interrogation, Ahmad, a resident of Loni, confessed to the robbery. It was found that he was also involved in robberies and other crimes in Delhi. Three cases were registered against him in Karawal Nagar, Malviya Nagar and South Campus police stations, while three other cases were registered against him in Ghaziabad.