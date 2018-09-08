हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Om Prakash Rajbhar

'Invincible' BJP will pay dearly if Opposition unites, warns UP Minister OP Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and is a minister in the UP government.

&#039;Invincible&#039; BJP will pay dearly if Opposition unites, warns UP Minister OP Rajbhar

New Delhi: On a day when a new slogan 'Ajey BJP' (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the two-day meeting of the party's national office bearers in Delhi, a senior minister in the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has warned that the saffron party will pay dearly in the upcoming polls if the Opposition parties unite.

The warning came from Om Prakash Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rajbhar on Saturday said that the saffron party will have to face a tough time to win elections if a Grand Alliance of non-BJP parties actually comes into existence.

The Minister of Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People Development also hinted at the possibility of the SP, BSP an Congress coming together to take on he powerful BJP.

"This is a harsh reality that if the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress join hands, the BJP would have a tough time," Rajbhar said.

However, the minister stopped short of clarifying whether he meant the grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, which is due to 2019, or the state assembly polls.

It may be recalled that the previous assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in 2017.

The minister also regretted that his party;s alliance with the BJP has not been fruitful as he has not gained anything from the alliance. 

Rajbhar claimed that he had made several requests for an office for party activities but got nothing.

Rajbhar has made headlines earlier as well for criticising the BJP.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh minister, in a veiled attack on the state government, had said that renaming Mughalsarai Railway station as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction would not help spur development or ensure that trains run as per schedule. 

Earlier in June this year, Rajbhar had made headlines for taking up a spade and repairing a 'pitiable' road outside his house in a Varanasi village himself.

Rajbhar did this in his Fatehpur Khonda village of Varanasi where he lives.

According to reports, the road outside his residence was in a bad shape for years and the minister had made several requests to the concerned department of the state government to get it repaired, but to no avail.

