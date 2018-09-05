IPS officer Surendra Das consumes poison in UP; 'very critical', says police

KANPUR: Surendra Das, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted as Superintendent of Police in Kanpur, had consumed poison on Wednesday after which he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his staff.

The doctors treating Das has said that the officer's condition is "very critical".

Das had been put on the ventilator for respiratory support and that the next 48 hours would prove to be very critical for the officer's recovery, the doctors said.

Das, who is a 2014 batch IPS officer, is believed to have attempted suicide at his official residence.

Although it is not clear as to what forced Das to take the extreme step, the police suspect marital discord to be the reason behind his attempted suicide.

The officer's parents who live in Lucknow have left for Kanpur to be with him.

The officer hails from the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh and his wife is a doctor.

Das, a B.Tech, is known as a good officer in police circles.

(With IANS inputs)