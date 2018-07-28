हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind forms RSS-like 'youth club' to protect Muslims

Like the RSS, the young members of the JYC will be trained in various self-defence techniques

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the alleged targeting of the minority community members by the right-wing outfits and their leaders, leading Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has constituted the 'Jamiat Youth Club' to protect Muslims.

The Jamiat Youth Club has been modelled on the lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's (RSS) Scout Guide. Like the RSS, the young members of the JYC will be trained in various self-defence techniques. 

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind plans to give membership to nearly 10,000 youths within a period of six months in the first phase.

While launching the JYC exhibition at Deoband's Firdaus Garden, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani outlined its modus operandi and its future course of action.

Madani informed that within a span of six months, nearly ten thousand Muslim youths shall be included and imparted training. They would display their skills at an open forum in the month of February 2019.

On this occasion, 96 members of the JYC, hailing from states like Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, also showcased their talents. 

It is to be noted that several Muslim bodies have expressed concerns over growing incidents of mob lynching across the country in the name of cow protection and over suspicion of beef consumption.

The latest one was reported from Alwar in Rajasthan where a 28-year-old Muslim man, identified as Rakbar aka Akbar Khan, was lynched to death by a violent group of villagers over suspicion of cow smuggling.

The incident triggered a sharp response from several quarters and a blistering attack on the incumbent BJP dispensation at the Centre.  

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind is one of the leading Islamic organisations in India. It was founded in 1919 by noted Islamic scholars including Sheikh ul Hind Maulana Mehmood Hasan, Maulana Syed Hussain Ahmad Madani, Maulana Ahmed Saeed Dehlvi, Mufti Kifayatullah Dehlavi, Mufti Muhammad Naeem Ludhianvi, Maulana Ahmad Ali Lahori and many others.

