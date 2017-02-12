close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

JD(U) to support SP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

PTI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 17:44
JD(U) to support SP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Lucknow: Janata Dal (United), former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureishi and Raj Ratn Ambedkar, the great grandson of Bhim Rao Ambekdar, today came out in support of the SP-Congress alliance in the Assembly polls.

JD(U) state chief Suresh Nirajan announced his party's support to candidates of SP-Congress alliance at a joint press conference in the Samajwadi Party office here.

Qureishi said, "I had been UP Governor for some time during which I gave assent to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Bill which was pending for over 10 years. For this, BJP government removed me. To take revenge, you all should support SP candidates."

Qureishi clarified that he is not joining Samajwadi Party, however, he termed Akhilesh Yadav as "more pro-Muslim" than his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Backing the Samajwadi Party, Raj Ratn Ambedkar said he is not supporting BSP as it had formed government with BJP in the past. 

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 17:44

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.