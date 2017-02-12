JD(U) to support SP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
Lucknow: Janata Dal (United), former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureishi and Raj Ratn Ambedkar, the great grandson of Bhim Rao Ambekdar, today came out in support of the SP-Congress alliance in the Assembly polls.
JD(U) state chief Suresh Nirajan announced his party's support to candidates of SP-Congress alliance at a joint press conference in the Samajwadi Party office here.
Qureishi said, "I had been UP Governor for some time during which I gave assent to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Bill which was pending for over 10 years. For this, BJP government removed me. To take revenge, you all should support SP candidates."
Qureishi clarified that he is not joining Samajwadi Party, however, he termed Akhilesh Yadav as "more pro-Muslim" than his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Backing the Samajwadi Party, Raj Ratn Ambedkar said he is not supporting BSP as it had formed government with BJP in the past.
