Kairana LS bypoll: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leads by 18,000 votes

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan took a lead of over 18,000 votes in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh after the fifth round of counting, officials said.

Tabassum Hasan polled 1,13,742 votes while her nearest rival Mriganka Singh got 95,577 votes, SDM Shamli K.P Singh said.

The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mriganka Singh's father, BJP MP Hukum Singh.

Hasan is also supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the Noorpur assembly be-election in the state, Samajwadi Party's Naeemul Hasan took a lead of over 4,000 votes.

Counting of votes for the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh began this morning amid tight security arrangements.

Polling for the high-stakes by-elections to the two constituencies was held on Monday.