Kanpur rain

Kanpur: Ganga water level nears danger mark, residents of low-lying villages evacuated

The water level of River Ganga in the Kanpur region rose following incessant rains in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Kanpur: Ganga water level nears danger mark, residents of low-lying villages evacuated
Representational Image

Kanpur: The water level of River Ganga in the Kanpur region rose following incessant rains in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Due to flood-like situation, local administration evacuated the low-lying villages near Ganges Barrage. The residents of have been shifted to different places. 

Kanpur witnessed 200 mm of rainfall on Sunday.
At least 70 people and 77 injured have died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the last four days. 
Heavy rains has been pounding different parts of the state since Thursday.

"As many as 70 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. The number of injured persons stand at 77, while 408 houses were damaged," an official posted at the relief commissioner's office said here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

Adityanath has directed officials to give financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.

Rain accompanied with thunder and showers are likely to occur at most places over east Uttar Pradesh till August 1.

With agency inputs

