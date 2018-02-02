Kasganj violence: Aligarh Muslim University Students Union demands Rs 50 lakh compensation for Chandan Gupta

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU) has demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for Chandan Gupta, who was killed in the violence in Kasganj on Republic Day.

An AMUSU delegation also met IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta over Kasganj violence.

Later talking to ANI, an AMUSU leader said, "We have asked IG to nab culprits as soon as possible. We appeal government to provide compensation of Rs 50 Lakh to Chandan and adequate compensation to all victims of Kasganj violence."

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the murder of Chandan was arrested on Wednesday. "Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed," IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta had said.

"Based on his interrogation, a country-made pistol used in the murder was recovered from the Baakner area," he had added. "Saleem has admitted that he had opened fire at Chandan," Gupta had claimed.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had also said that according to the FIR and statements by some of the witnesses, Saleem was the person who opened fire from the roof or balcony of his house.

Saleem, and his two brothers, Naseem and Waseem, were accused of killing the 22-year-old college student, police officials had said. Asked about Saleem's age, police officials had said he was below 30 years.

Meanwhile, the UP government has submitted a report on the incidents in Kasganj to the Union Home Ministry conveying that the police were probing the violence and whether it was pre-planned, an official said, PTI reported.

The state government's report contains details about the arrests made by the UP Police and circumstances leading to the death of Chandan, he added.

The killing had led to further violence last week. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta died of gunshot wounds. Clashes occurred in the town following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

