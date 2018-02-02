Kasganj violence: Chandan Gupta's family threatened, provided security by UP government

Kasganj: The Uttar Pradesh government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday provided security to the family members of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in deadly violence in the Kasganj town on January 26 – the day when the country celebrated the 69th Republic day.

According to PTI, Chandan's family was provided security after his father alleged that he received threats from some people.

Sushil Gupta, the father of the 22-year-old college student, had alleged that he was sitting outside his house when some people came on a bike and threatened him of dire consequences.

"Our lives are under threat, we demand a licence for firearms for our safety and security," he told reporters here.

A senior official of the UP Police too confirmed that security was provided to Chandan's family after his father received threats.

Communal clashes broke out in this western Uttar Pradesh town after stones were pelted on a 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out to celebrate the Republic Day.

The police said some people were riding on motorcycles carrying the tricolour and were chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

When they reached a minority community-dominated locality, some "anti-social elements" pelted stones and opened fire.

In this firing, Chandan was killed and two others were injured.

Meanwhile, a cheque of Rs 20 lakh – the compensation announced by the UP Government - was given to Chandan's family members amid demands that martyr status be accorded to him.

Days after the violent clashes, the UP Police arrested Saleem, the main accused, however, his two brothers charged with the murder are still absconding.

The UP Police have intensified the search and combing operations to nab the two brothers - Naseem and Waseem.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said according to the FIR and statements by some of the witnesses, Saleem was the person who opened fire from the roof or balcony of his house that killed the college student.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had come under fire over the clashes with even Governor Ram Naik terming the Kasganj violence a "blot" on the state.

Opposition parties have also attacked the state government over the clashes.

(With PTI inputs)