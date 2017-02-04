'Khoobsurat shehzade' cannot help UP: Shah on Rahul, Akhilesh

Mathura: Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday alleged the two "good-looking princes" involved in corruption are now out to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh, and accused the SP government of discriminating on the basis of caste and religion.

Targeting the Congress-SP poll tie-up in UP, Shah branded it as an alliance of "corruption and lawlessness" and that 'achche din' for the state will come once the Akhilesh Yadav government is voted out.

Addressing a rally here, the BJP leader alluded to Congress Vice President Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Yadav saying "both are 'khoobsurat shehzade' (beautiful princes) who are out to mislead the public".

"Mother is fed up with one and father is fed up with the other. How will they help Uttar Pradesh One has looted the country while the other has looted the state. Beware of them," Shah warned.

"Congress-SP alliance is alliance of corruption and criminalisation. Have you forgotten the corruption done by Rahul Baba's government? Who does not know the Mathura case of Uttar Pradesh...There is a striking similarity between the corruption of both," Shah said.

He alleged that the state government was discriminating on basis of caste and religion on virtually every issue from distribution of laptops to lodging of FIRs.

Shah said filing of FIRs would be made obligatory for SHOs failing which action would be taken against the police within a week.

He declared that all slaughterhouses would be closed in the state if BJP forms the government.

He also repeated the BJP poll manifesto promise that "anti-exodus squads" would be formed to prevent migration of people from districts like Saharanpur or Kairana.

Commenting on recent statement of UP CM, he said Akhilesh is asking Modi when the good days would come for UP.

"My answer to him is 'achche din' (good days) of UP would come when SP government would be replaced by BJP government since people would then be free from atrocities of goons," Shah said.