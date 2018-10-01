हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mayawati

Law and order in shambles under Yogi government: BSP supremo Mayawati slams BJP over Vivek Tiwari murder case

CM Adityanath met the victim's family earlier in the day.

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over delayed action in the death of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.

Aisa lag raha hai ki Uttar Pradesh mein kanoon vyavastha poori tarah dhawast ho chuki hai (Seems like entire law and order in Uttar Pradesh has crumbled),” said the former UP chief minister.

“If I were the Chief Minister, I would have first taken action against the involved cops, and only then met the victim family. Not the other way round like the CM did,” she added. 

Vivek Tiwari, 38-year-old sales manager at Apple, was shot dead on Saturday post-midnight by a policeman in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant. The deceased was with a woman in his car when the incident took place. 

The policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari. Two constables have been arrested over the incident.

The incident drew sharp reactions from several counters.

Earlier in the day, victim's family members met Adityanath. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma reached victim's residence and took along with him Tiwari's wife, brother-in-law and two daughters to the 5 Kalidas Marg residence of Adityanath for a meeting.

After meeting the UP CM,  victim's wife Kalpana Tiwari said that she has full faith in the government that justice will be met.  

"I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me," said Kalpana.

"The family is satisfied with the action taken. We will be giving all possible help to the victim's family including a job to Kalpana as per her educational qualifications. A relief amount of Rs 25 lakh, two fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each in the name two daughters of the victim and a Rs 5 lakh FD for mother-in-law has been approved by the CM," the deputy chief minister told PTI.

"I was in touch with the family members, who are known to us, and met them Sunday after arriving in Lucknow. The family members had been in BJP too in the past and they did not want politics in the matter," Sharma said.

With agency inputs

Tags:
MayawatiYogi AdityanathVivek TiwariBJPApple executive

