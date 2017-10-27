Local body polls in Uttar Pradesh to be held in 3 phases

Lucknow: Stage is set for the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh as voting will be done in three phases.

Polling will take place on November 22, 26 and 29 and counting will be done on December 1.

There are 16 municipal corporations, 198 Nagar Palika Parishads and 439 Nagar Panchayats in the state.In the 2012 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 of the 12 major seats that went to polls, 42 seats of Nagar Palika Parishads and 36 of Nagar Panchayats.

The upcoming polls in the state will be a major test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to maintain the popularity of the BJP.

Victory of the BJP in the polls can be considered as a stamp for the approval of Adityanath`s government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also geared up to contest for the polls.