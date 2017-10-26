Lord Ram's 'kamaal': Akhilesh Yadav on Yogi Adityanath weilding broom at Taj Mahal

LUCKNOW: Taking a swipe at Yogi Adityanath's cleanliness drive near Taj Mahal with a broom, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called it Lord Ram's 'kamaal' (beauty).

“See how time changes...BJP did not consider it as heritage...And now the CM is cleaning West Gate of Taj Mahal with a 'jhadu' (broom),” said the SP supremo in a light jibe.

“It's good that SP workers from Agra have come here, otherwise they would have used broom at West Gate of Taj. He (CM) is wielding broom there. We have nothing to do with it. It is Lord Rama's 'kamaal' (beauty),” he said.

He further added, "I am waiting for him to get clicked on that seat (in front of Taj Mahal)."

Earlier today, UP Chief Minister reach Agra and took part in the cleanliness drive at the Western Gate of Taj Mahal.

His visit comes amid BJP leaders making provocative statements against the 17th century monument.

During his tenure as the UP chief minister, Yadav had visited Taj Mahal on Valentine's Day 2015 with his wife Dimple Yadav. The couple sat on one of the benches in front of the monument.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also took a dig at the UP Chief Minister.

“Instead of sweeping at Taj Mahal, the Chief Minister must clean the mind of people in his party and cabinet,” he said.